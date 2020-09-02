San Antonio activists demand evictions end, say police should not remove people from homes

SAN ANTONIO – Activists gathered at Justice of the Peace precincts around San Antonio, demanding an end to evictions and law enforcement officials’ role in them.

San Antonio residents joined with several local organizations on Tuesday who participated in the national “no eviction, no police” day of action.

Additionally, groups have called for justices to close courts through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and redirect funds from law enforcement agencies to help keep people in homes.

Organizers of the event say more than 1,300 residents have been evicted in the city since March.