This flower farm in Fredericksburg is the perfect escape from stress amid the pandemic

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – I ventured to a small, family-owned flower farm in Fredericksburg for a day trip, and it was the best decision I’ve made so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether you’re looking to go on a day-long adventure outside of San Antonio or are just looking to break away from the stress of the pandemic for a short while with limited interaction from the public, then this flower farm tour should be your next mini getaway.

Windmill Meadow Farm is located just a little over an hour away from San Antonio on Sunshine Lane. You’ll need to make a reservation online on the farm’s website prior to your visit, and tours are priced at $60 per person or $100 per couple. Guests are limited so social distancing will not be an issue; however, face masks are required and hand sanitizer is provided.

Once you arrive at the farm, you’ll be greeted by Stella, a poodle that will happily accompany you on your hour and a half-long tour through the flower garden. Unless it’s hot outside, in which case you’ll see Stella under one of her favorite shady spots, watching from a distance.

Stella in one of her favorite spots in the garden, under the shade of our okra. Watching me working in the sun! ... Posted by Windmill Meadow Farm on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Owners Paul and Nancy Person will begin the tour by showing you around the farm, discussing what flowers are currently in bloom and what blooms are coming soon.

And, in case you’re interested in doing some flower planting at home, the Persons will also give you some tips and tricks so you can try your own hand at flower farming.

Some of the many different varieties of sunflowers we grow here on the farm. ... Posted by Windmill Meadow Farm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

You’ll be guided through 17 rows of beautiful flowers in addition to touring the rest of the farm. You’ll be able to see the process of flower farming up close, from how the Persons buy the seeds, to seeing the seeds get planted and placed under grow lights, to moving the seedlings to a pot and then once they’re ready, moving the blooms to the garden.

Then, the true magic of the tour begins.

You’ll be enchanted by the beautiful, unique blooms in the garden that you probably won’t see at a grocery store or floral shop, as you venture through each row. You can feel the textures of the flowers, smell them to your heart’s content and truly enjoy some of nature’s simplest beauties.

The flowers range from sunflowers, marigolds, cockscomb flowers, zinnias, dahlias, and plenty more, all scattered in an array of colors and sizes.

Beautiful celosoia cocks comb rose pink bloom! Thriving in the summer sun! #windmillmeadowfarm #tours #fredericksburgtx #localflowers #localfarmers Posted by Windmill Meadow Farm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Even as your tour comes to an end, the fun doesn’t have to end there. The Persons will gladly pick some of your favorite flowers during the tour and arrange them in a bouquet for you to take home, for an additional $30.

Or, if you’re looking to try your own hand at arranging the flowers, you can put together your own bouquet as well. Once you take your flowers home, the Persons recommend changing the water of your bouquet daily and trimming the stems to keep your flowers in bloom for as long as possible.

The flower farm is preparing to add more of its fall seasonal blooms, so if you’re interested in seeing what the flower farm has for its summer season, you should schedule a tour soon.

To learn more about the farm, visit its Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit the farm’s website to schedule your tour.