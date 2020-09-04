77ºF

Black business owners in San Antonio weigh in on current climate in America

Racial tensions are forcing everyone to have uncomfortable conversations in the name of racial justice

Brina Monterroza, Executive Producer

Joe Herrera, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The demonstrations that followed the killing of George Floyd were historic. Tens of thousands of people across the nation marched against racism and police violence.

The Black Lives Matter movement, which aims to transform a nation from its racists roots to a nation that is equal and just, has gained momentum.

Local Black business owners say they’re happy with the recent support from the community, but hope this movement leads to real change.

“My hope is that this will not be something that has to get renewed interest and renewed energy over and over again,” said Jordan Maney, owner of All The Days, a wedding planning service.

