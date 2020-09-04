Youth development organization tries to introduce kids to game of golf

SAN ANTONIO – With the COVID-19 pandemic many children are not able to participate some of the sporting events they normally would like to right now.

As a result, directors at First Tee Greater San Antonio want to give all kids an opportunity to get outside and play and still do a sport safely.

Registration for First Tee Greater San Antonio is open and their programming launches Sept. 14.

Directors reiterate that golf is an inherently “social distancing” sport, and that they’ve added additional measures for safety.

“It’s a really good opportunity for not only kids to get out and learn a new sport or continue golf skills while they are learning confidence throughout life,” Carrie Kimbell, executive director said.

Directors said the program is already discounted, but that they do not turn children away. They also offer scholarships, and in some cases, even provide clubs.

For more information, click here.