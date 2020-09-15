Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $17 in October

SAN ANTONIO – Hobby Lobby announced Monday that all full-time employees who earn an hourly wage will make a minimum of $17-an-hour starting Oct. 1.

The retail chain most recently raised the minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2014 for full-time hourly employees.

The federally established minimum wage is currently $7.25. Many states have legislated minimum wages higher than the federal minimum, but Texas has followed the federal minimum wage since 2009.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship.”

There are currently 923 retail Hobby Lobby stores including seven in the San Antonio area.

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Green.

