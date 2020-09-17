Lotto Texas jackpot now largest in North America

SAN ANTONIO – The jackpot for Lotto Texas is now an estimated $42.75 million making it the current largest jackpot in North America and the third-largest in the world, according to LotteryPost.com.

No winning tickets were sold for the jackpot on Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 2-7-18-19-44-47.

A total of 127,510 people won prizes ranging from $2 to $11,578.

The current jackpot remains the largest prize for the game in over 10 years since the May 29, 2010 drawing which had an advertised $97 million jackpot, according to lottery officials, who said the winning ticket for that drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Dallas located at 8902 Garland Road.

Only one person has won a Lotto Texas jackpot so far this year. A Laredo resident claimed $17.5 million for the drawing on Jan. 15.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Ticket sales are not available during the draw break, from 10:02 - 10:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

