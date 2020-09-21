Man jailed on trespassing charge dies in Bexar County Jail

A 43-year-old inmate at the Bexar County Jail was found dead on Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies discovered the inmate unresponsive around 10 a.m. while conducting face-to-face observation checks.

Officials believe the man suffered a medical episode related to a pre-existing condition. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at 10:39 a.m., according to a news release.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Sunday on a criminal trespassing charge. His bond was set at $500.

The man did not qualify for a person recognizance bond due to a violent criminal history, including convictions for assault and domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

On March 29, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order that suspends bail laws and bans judges from issuing personal recognizance bonds for people charged with or previously convicted of violent crimes.

The man will be publicly identified after his family has been notified of his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

