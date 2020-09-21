No valid food permit leads to low score at North Side taco place

SAN ANTONIO – A taco restaurant on the city’s north side was found operating without a valid, current food permit on site earlier this month, Metropolitan Health records confirm.

Taco Wey, which has a listed address of 223 Vance Jackson, was given a score of 74 after an inspector also found scooping utensils being stored in direct contact with ingredients and bare hands of staff touching ready-to-eat foods.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Herb-N-Juice Bar, 1502 S. Flores St., 100

El Mirasol, 13489 Blanco Rd., 100

Hula Poke, 12730 IH 10 West, 100

Raising Cane’s, 8402 Broadway, 100

Yum Thai Restaurant, 5511 W. FM 1604 North, 100

Yuyu’s Pinas, 2235 Thousand Oaks, 100

Pasha Mediterranean Grill, 9339 Wurzbach Rd., 99

Hung Phong Market, 243 Remount Dr., 97

Eddie’s Taco House Bar & Grill, 96

Plaza Cafe, 4499 Medical Dr., 94

Goro’s Sushi, 2619 Mossrock St., 93

Jack In The Box, 2235 NE Loop 410, 93

Luby’s Cafeteria, 9251 Floyd Curl, 93

El Pescadito, 6714 San Pedro Ave., 92

Bill Miller’s Laguna Madre Seafood, 402 SW Military Dr., 91

Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop, 8065 Callaghan Rd., 91

Esmerelda’s Mexican Restaurant, 8750 S. Presa St., 90

La Crawfish, 10919 Culebra Rd., 90

Jay’s Way Food Mart, 1904 Bandera Rd., 89

Quarters Japanese & Korean BBQ, 19186 Blanco Rd., 86

Tink-A-Tako, 3227 SW Military Dr., 86

Taco Wey, 223 Vance Jackson, 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.