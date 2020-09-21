No valid food permit leads to low score at North Side taco place

SAN ANTONIO – A taco restaurant on the city’s north side was found operating without a valid, current food permit on site earlier this month, Metropolitan Health records confirm.
Taco Wey, which has a listed address of 223 Vance Jackson, was given a score of 74 after an inspector also found scooping utensils being stored in direct contact with ingredients and bare hands of staff touching ready-to-eat foods.
To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- Herb-N-Juice Bar, 1502 S. Flores St., 100
- El Mirasol, 13489 Blanco Rd., 100
- Hula Poke, 12730 IH 10 West, 100
- Raising Cane’s, 8402 Broadway, 100
- Yum Thai Restaurant, 5511 W. FM 1604 North, 100
- Yuyu’s Pinas, 2235 Thousand Oaks, 100
- Pasha Mediterranean Grill, 9339 Wurzbach Rd., 99
- Hung Phong Market, 243 Remount Dr., 97
- Eddie’s Taco House Bar & Grill, 96
- Plaza Cafe, 4499 Medical Dr., 94
- Goro’s Sushi, 2619 Mossrock St., 93
- Jack In The Box, 2235 NE Loop 410, 93
- Luby’s Cafeteria, 9251 Floyd Curl, 93
- El Pescadito, 6714 San Pedro Ave., 92
- Bill Miller’s Laguna Madre Seafood, 402 SW Military Dr., 91
- Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop, 8065 Callaghan Rd., 91
- Esmerelda’s Mexican Restaurant, 8750 S. Presa St., 90
- La Crawfish, 10919 Culebra Rd., 90
- Jay’s Way Food Mart, 1904 Bandera Rd., 89
- Quarters Japanese & Korean BBQ, 19186 Blanco Rd., 86
- Tink-A-Tako, 3227 SW Military Dr., 86
- Taco Wey, 223 Vance Jackson, 74
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.