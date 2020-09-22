Lotto Texas jackpot grows to third largest in the world

SAN ANTONIO – The Lotto Texas jackpot is an estimated $44 million after another night with no big winner.

It is currently the largest jackpot in North America and the third-largest jackpot in the world, according to LotteryPost.com.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 3-5-28-31-36-46 and a total of 31 people hit five numbers out of six but nobody was able to nab the jackpot prize.

A total of 143,021 people won prizes ranging from $2 to $12,735.

The current jackpot remains the largest prize for the game in over 10 years since the May 29, 2010 drawing which had an advertised $97 million jackpot, according to lottery officials, who said the winning ticket for that drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Dallas located at 8902 Garland Road.

So far this year, only one person has won a Lotto Texas jackpot and that was a Laredo resident who claimed $17.5 million for the drawing on Jan. 15.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Ticket sales are not available during the draw break, from 10:02 - 10:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Related: