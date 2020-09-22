Man arrested after firing shots at ex-girlfriend’s home, neighbor’s house, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he shot at two homes after repeatedly making threats.

Jericho Galvan, 28, has been charged with two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm, a third-degree felony, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a neighborhood after residents reported Galvan making threats and shooting his gun in the street.

Police said the man was shooting toward a woman’s house, and bullets struck a nearby home.

The woman knew the man from a previous relationship, investigators said. Galvan allegedly made prior threats to shoot at the woman’s home.

Records show he was arrested Monday and his bond was set at $70,000.