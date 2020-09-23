Snacking before bed may help improve your sleep

We all know getting a good night’s rest is important to your health, but if it’s something you struggle with here are a few things to munch on before bed that may help you get better sleep.

Try snacking on almonds. Thanks to their fats, fiber and antioxidants, almonds can also lower risks of chronic diseases like type two diabetes and heart disease. Almonds can also boost your sleep quality, since they are a great source for melatonin and magnesium.

Secondly, turkey is great for inducing tiredness. That’s because it’s a protein rich food. It also contains amino acids which experts say increase melatonin.

You can also try eating white rice. Experts say it contains ingredients that can promote better sleep.

If you want something to quench your thirst, experts say chamomile tea is a great option. Not only does it boost your immune system, reduce anxiety and depression, but it also improves your skin health. Chamomile tea also contains an antioxidant that promotes sleepiness and reduces insomnia.