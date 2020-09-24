Outdoor comedy show to encourage African American community to get counted in 2020 Census

An outdoor comedy show called the "Be Counted and Be Heard Comedy Show” aims to boost the turnout in the 2020 Census in the African American community in San Antonio.

The Dream Big Scholarship Fund, in collaboration with the San Antonio/Bexar County Complete Count Committee, will host the event Sunday, Sept. 27, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the AT&T Center parking lot.

Organizers of the event said the purpose of it is to increase turnout for the 2020 Census in the African American community in San Antonio and Bexar County.

“It’s imperative that the African American community understand the impact that they can make by letting their voices be heard, and getting counted in the 2020 Census is one way to be heard,” stated Michele Thomas, founder of the Dream Big Scholarship Fund.

The deadline for the 2020 Census is Sept. 30.

United States Army Combat veteran and aspiring gospel singer Thomas B. Bryant will host the event, and you can expect comedy from many local comedians, including the “Funniest Person in South Texas” finalist, Clifton Simmons and Marcus D. Wiley from the Yolanda Adams Morning Show.

Due to COVID-19, people who come can enjoy the show from inside their cars.

