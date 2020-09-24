Wurstfest fan favorite Alex Meixner is performing in New Braunfels this weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Just because Wurstfest is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate.

One of Wurstfest’s most celebrated entertainers, Alex Meixner, is going to be performing at Krause’s Biergarten & Cafe in New Braunfels Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

According to Krause’s website, tickets will be sold by the table only starting at $370 for a general admission table in the Bierhall with seating for up to 8 people per table. VIP tables will be located under the pavilion and include two German food platters and a meet and greet with Alex Meixner.

KSAT reached out to Krause’s to see if there would be individual tickets sold as well and a representative said general admission tickets were still available for select performances.

“There will be walk-in tickets per person at the door the night of (the event). This will be first come first seated and subject to how many tables are sold,” said Krause’s Cafe officials. “For Thursday it will be $35 and Friday and Saturday will be $40 per person.”

Meixner is a huge hit at New Braunfels' annual Wurstfest celebration - a 10-day festival that celebrates German culture and welcomes thousands of visitors.

He’s been a crowd favorite for years and is known for playing polka music in the big tent as well as his talent on the accordion.

This year marks the first time in Wurstfest’s 60-year history that the festival has been canceled which also means 20+ nonprofit groups that rely on the festival to raise funds will have to find other ways to raise money.

“For Alex, it’s more than playing energetic shows; it is a mission to provide a much needed positive experience that pulls communities together to celebrate history, culture, and genuinely good times,” according to Krause’s event page for the shows.

The capacity for the venue is 400 people and there will be social distancing between tables.

New guidelines from Gov. Greg Abbott this week allow for businesses like restaurants to increase their capacity to 75% in regions where hospitalizations make up less than 15% of admissions.

Krause’s Cafe is located at 148 S Castell Avenue in New Braunfels.

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. according to Eventbrite. Tickets can be purchased here.