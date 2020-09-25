Comal ISD named a District of Distinction for its promotion of the arts

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal Independent School District has been named a District of Distinction for the second year in a row from the Texas Art Education Association, a press release said.

Comal ISD was one of only 18 districts across Texas to receive the statewide award two years in a row.

“Our art teachers have once more exhibited fabulous leadership by offering more opportunities to showcase our students' talents through competitions and in galleries,” said Carla Schumann, the district’s director of Fine Arts. “These additional opportunities enhance our program, and we are proud to be named once more."

The award recognizes districts with outstanding leadership in promoting the arts throughout their district as well as their community. A total of 42 districts received the award.

Comal ISD said 46 art teachers work in their elementary, middle and high school campuses and that 15,170 students participate in art classes.