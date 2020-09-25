Search underway for missing 35-year-old Hays County Transportation employee, HCSO says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old Hays County Transportation employee that is missing and is suspected of being suicidal.

Tyler J. Pendergrass was last seen leaving his workplace at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup with a Texas exempt plate reading “1043394," according to officials.

His vehicle also has Hays County Transportation decals on the doors.

Pendergrass was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys ball cap. Officials believe he may be in the Lockhart, Texas area.

Anyone with more information on Pendergrass’s whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1 and report his location to dispatch.

