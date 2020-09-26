Community organizers create incentives for filling out 2020 Census through family-friendly events

SAN ANTONIO – The clock is still ticking. There is now over just a month to fill out the 2020 Census.

The deadline was extended to October 31st on Friday. Still, community leaders aren’t wasting any time, as there are several events happening through Sunday that are geared toward getting people excited about filling out the short form.

“Fuerza Uniada," which translates to “United Force,” is an organization hoping to ease any concerns people in the community may have about filling out the census, which isn’t reported to customs and immigration.

”We want to make sure that this community understands that the census is a safe process... We wanted to give people a whole day and opportunity to come and work directly with census specialists to fill out this census," said Jessica O. Guerrero, with Fuerza Unida.

Guerrero spent most of Friday helping to host a mask and food giveaway event at the office on New Laredo highway and Fleming.

She says it was an effort to spread the word about the power of being counted.

“It’s an important process. It’s our rights and our responsibility to fill out that census so that we can get the services that we need in our area,” Guerrero said.

B Michelle, co-founder of the Dream Big Scholarship Fund, feels the same way.

On Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in lot 3 at the AT&T Center, her organization is hosting a drive-thru movie style comedy show featuring Marcus D. Wiley from the Yolanda Adams Morning Show as the headliner. Local food trucks will be there too.

“The number representative that you get is attached to the census count. So that’s really, you know, important. The funding that the city receives is attached to the census,” Michelle said. “There will be census staff on hand to help you complete the census online. So all this will happen at your car. So you won’t have to get out your car.”

Tacos are also being served Saturday by the Westside Neighborhood Associations Coalition in exchange for census forms at the District 5 Las Palmas field office on Castroville from 9 a.m. to noon.

Community organizers throughout the city say however and wherever you fill it out, you won’t need long at all.

“It really takes, I must say, two minutes... I’ll go so far as, say, five,” Michelle said.

