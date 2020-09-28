Seguin woman who lived with mother’s decomposing body sentenced in ‘disturbing’ case

A Seguin woman who had lived with her mother’s decomposing body for three years will be spending 30 years in prison, according to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office.

Delissa Crayton pleaded guilty to charges of injury to a child and two counts of causing serious bodily injury to an elderly person last week, according to Guadalupe County Attorney Dave Willborn.

Seguin police found Jacqueline Louise Crayton, 71, in her bedroom in 2019 while investigating a child abuse case.

Jacqueline Crayton had fallen in the home in 2016, but Delissa Crayton did not seek medical help for her and allowed her to die, authorities said. Delissa Crayton also had her daughter living in the home while the body continued to rot.

“This was one of the most disturbing cases I’ve seen in my 20 years of practice,” Willborn wrote in an email to KSAT. “While we didn’t have the facts to prove that she committed murder, it was clear that she allowed her mother to suffer and die on her bedroom floor. She shut the door, refused to assist or allow her teenage child to assist and then forced her child to live in the same residence for three years with her grandmother’s body as it decomposed. I will never be able to understand how or why this happened.”

Jacqueline Crayton was a beloved employee of Seguin ISD. She was hired there in 1965 and served in several positions before she retired in June 2000. She returned as a temporary employee between 2007 and 2015.