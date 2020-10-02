Mother, daughter share tearful reunion at Floresville nursing home after spending six months apart

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A mother got to hug her daughter for the first time in six months at a Floresville nursing home, and staff members say there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

The nursing home, just like others in the state of Texas, was not allowing visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s health guidelines set in March. However, those guidelines have changed since the coronavirus case numbers have been declining.

On Friday, Cindy Carr was the first visitor that the Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has had since the restrictions have lessened, and she said she was overjoyed to finally see her mom.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to see her, because she, of course, is going downhill just like everybody is. We just want to see her before it’s too late," Carr said.

In the video, Cindy is seen walking into a room and reuniting with her mother, Rosaline, enveloping her in a hug that has been months in the making.

Mother and Daughter Reunion at Prairie Meadows! Today, a mother got to hug her daughter for the first time in 6 months and there wasn't a dry eye in the room ❤️ Posted by Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Friday, October 2, 2020

Officials with the nursing home said this reunion was special for several reasons, including that this was the first reunion of a family member and a resident that wasn’t done through a closed window.

“There was a lot she went through to see her mom and hug her today,” Prairie Meadows staff told KSAT.

Rosaline (left) was reunited with her daughter Cindy (right) in-person during a visit at the Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Friday. (Credit: Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center) (Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center)

Although visitors, or essential caregivers, are allowed in the Prairie Meadows nursing home, they must follow strict guidelines similar to other nursing homes in the state.

We are so excited to share that we will begin Essential Caregiver visits this week! What to know about Essential... Posted by Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Right now, the facility can only take one visitor at a time. However, that visitor has to meet several requirements prior to their visit, including testing negative for COVID-19, undergoing a temperature check and a health screening, and more.

Despite the lengthy requirements, this reunion was surely one to remember, for Rosaline and Cindy, and for the facility.

