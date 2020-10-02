Motorcyclist shot by woman at North Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a woman who shot at man as he got off his motorcycle at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the Tivona Apartment Homes in the 11500 block of Huebner Road after receiving word of a person shot.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 30s, had arrived at the apartment complex on a motorcycle when a woman walked into the parking lot screaming at him. That’s when, police say, the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man as he got off his bike.

The woman fled after the shooting towards the back of the apartment complex, police said.

Witnesses said they had no idea who the woman was or what led up to the shooting.

Both the Eagle helicopter and K9 units were used by police in attempt to locate the woman.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.