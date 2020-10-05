Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place virtually on Saturday

NEW Braunfels, Texas – Alzheimer’s Disease is one of the deadliest diseases in the United States, with right now more than 6 million Americans living with the disease.

There are local groups and events working to help families in our community while raise money to find a cure.

The Walk To End Alzeimer’s will take place this Saturday, Oct. 10 and the woman organizing it knows all too well how difficult this disease is.

“It wasn’t her, it just wasn’t her and it was sad to watch happen,” Tracy Gibbons said.

Tracy Gibbons, like so many people around the world, had to watch a parent go through the unimaginable.

“My mom was diagnosed about six years ago, so we got involved about five years ago, we did the one and I am just you know, watching her over these last several years. She has deteriorated and it’s just been heartbreaking,” Gibbons said.

It got worse and worse.

“You don’t understand, until you see someone go through it,” Gibbons said.

Tracy’s father stepped in as a full time caregiver and then the pandemic hit.

“She passed away. They both got COVID back in June. My dad passed away from COVID on July 19 and my mom passed away Aug. 4,” Gibbons said.

Now, Tracy wants to make sure future generations don’t have to go through what she did. She doesn’t want the fight to end Alzeimer’s to end.

“After seeing my parents go through it, we understand, so it’s all gonna be virtual,” Gibbons said.

There will be a ceremony for the Walk To End Alzeimer’s and the walk will take place at 9:30 a.m.

“They can walk wherever they want to, it doesn’t matter where they live, they can live out of state and still walk with us,” Gibbons said.

Hopefully they’ll be thousands of people coming together virtually for a good cause.

“The mission is to get the word out, we need help with funds -- especially now research, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s,” Gibbons said.

This years walk is virtual, and the hope is to get as many participants and walkers as possible.

Right now they are at 50% of the goal, but events like these are also about raising awareness.

“I mean no one survives it, that’s the whole thing, that’s what we are shooting for, the white flower which we don’t have yet because no one survived it,” Gibbons said.

The walk is Saturday in New Braunfels and If you are interest you can register for this weekend’s walk by clicking here.