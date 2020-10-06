San Antonio students can score prizes with Spurs What’cha Reading Program

SAN ANTONIO – Teachers in San Antonio and the surrounding areas can now register their classes as part of this year’s Spurs What’cha Reading program, which will take place starting Oct. 19, a press release said.

The reading and literacy program is for students in first through fifth grade and is designed to encourage students of all reading levels to expand their reading abilities.

“In the more than 20 years that Whataburger has partnered with the Spurs to support the What’cha Reading program, it’s been such a joy to see so many children develop a love of reading,” said Whataburger Sponsorship Director Jeff Altman. “As part of our Whataburger Feeding Student Success program, we plan to continue encouraging students to learn and grow while celebrating their achievements for many years to come.”

Spurs Give said beginning Monday, Oct. 19, participating students will read for a chance to win special prizes, including Spurs and Whataburger swag, Whataburger for lunch, and an exclusive virtual event with a special guest.

In partnership with the Spurs What’cha Reading Program, the San Antonio Public Libraries have created a monthly curated list of free downloadable books, available by clicking here.

Teachers interested in participating can register their classrooms, either in-person or virtual, by clicking here.