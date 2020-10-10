Oreo is giving away 10,000 packs of rainbow cookies. Here’s how to get yours

SAN ANTONIO – What’s red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet? Oreo’s latest cookie creation, but you can only snag them if you follow a few steps.

The company partnered with PFLAG, the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, to create a year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love and acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth.

Oreo is bringing more than just cookie lovers together with their latest social media campaign. The Proud Parent campaign is an effort to highlight the parent-child relationships in the LGBTQ+ community.

We’re PROUD to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with @PFLAG 🏳️‍🌈 Join our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow OREO Cookies! pic.twitter.com/Sg5U6Q7sTb — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 9, 2020

These rainbow Oreo cookies could be yours, here’s how the company said you can get the cookies:

“Join OUR #ProudParent campaign and share a photo of what allyship means to you. Whatever it is, we love to see it,” the company said on social media. “Post your photo on Instagram or Twitter using #ProudParent + #Giveaway and tag @OREO. Don’t forget to follow @OREO too.”

According to the company, 10,000 “rewards” will be made available to participants throughout the contest, which ends Oct. 31 or when all of the rewards are claimed.

50 US, DC & PR, 13 years old +. Ends 10/31/20 or when all 10,000 Rewards are claimed, whichever occurs first. Terms & Conditions: https://t.co/vGYBQe87hu — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 9, 2020

In a short video, the company touched on how difficult coming out as queer can be for an individual and serves as an example of allyship for the campaign.

“Together we’re committed to empowering and inspiring parents, families, and allies to come out in loud, public support,” Oreo said on its website.

For more information, view the contest’s terms and conditions by clicking here.

