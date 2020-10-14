Avoid these foods if you want younger, healthier looking skin

Sun exposure is not the only thing that speeds up the aging process of our skin.

Experts say it’s also by what we eat. They say these foods are best to avoid when it comes to healthy, younger looking skin.

First, french fries. Experts say foods fried in oil at high temperatures release free radicals that can cause cellular damage to the skin. Exposure to free radicals speed up the aging process by cross-linking, which affects DNA and weakens skin’s elasticity. French fries have a lot of salt which can dehydrate your skin, making it more prone to wrinkling.

Next, sugar. Experts say sugar is the reason behind a lot of skin concerns like acne. When our sugar levels are elevated, the aging process is sped up. Experts say eat dark chocolate or fruit instead if you’re craving something sweet.

Lastly, try to use less amounts of butter and margarine. Studies show those who don’t consume as much butter have less skin damage in wrinkles. Experts say this is because butter and margarine are high in hydrogenated oils, which damage the skin. Experts say it always helps to have a little reminder of how certain foods can affect your skin health.