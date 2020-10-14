Dunkin' is getting spicy for Halloween with new ghost pepper donut

Ghost pepper donuts are now available for a limited time at Dunkin'.

The newest addition to Dunkin’s menu might be scary to some with its strawberry-flavored icing with an extra kick of cayenne and ghost pepper.

According to Dunkin' officials, the classic donut will be topped with red sanding sugar for a “sizzling look” and will only be available for a “hot minute."

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin'.

Daredevils looking to try the pepper-packed pastry can find them at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide until December.

“With our scary-good lineup of the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits, and fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin' is here to help our guests keep their Halloween spirit alive this season," Nelson said.

Creepy-crawly spider donuts are also back on the menu and feature a classic donut with orange icing, topped with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat, chocolate drizzle for the spider legs, and white icing for the eyes.

This year’s Halloween donut lineup is available at participating Dunkin' restaurants for a limited time only, while supplies last.

To learn more, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.

