Man in custody after hours-long standoff on Northwest Side, San Antonio police chief says

SAN ANTONIO – Police took a man into custody after an hours-long standoff on the city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The chief said officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 21600 block of Milsa Drive on Tuesday afternoon. McManus said a man barricaded himself in his apartment when officers got to the scene.

McManus said the man threw furniture and other objects from his balcony and fired several gunshots, aiming at nothing in particular. After a few hours, the man surrendered to police peacefully.

One long gun was found in the man’s apartment, police said.

McManus said the mental health unit and psychologists were at the scene since the beginning of the department’s response.

The chief said that the department’s goal in these situations is to always reach a peaceful outcome.

“Our goal in these types of situations is to wait them out,” McManus said.

According to Barry Perez, Northside Independent School District’s spokesperson, one area school was put on a modified lockdown around 4:25 p.m. during SAPD’s response.

No one was hurt during the standoff, McManus said.

Related: BCSO: Man charged in slaying of father after he barricades self inside home