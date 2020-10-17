SAPD fires veteran officer charged with sexual assault

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio police officer arrested earlier this year on a felony sexual assault charge has been fired, city records confirm.

Officer Humberto Zuniga, 42, was arrested in August, days after a woman told investigators he forced her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her despite her demanding that he stop.

Zuniga’s arrest affidavit states he and the woman had known each other for several months, and they had met through a dating website.

The woman agreed to meet Zuniga at his apartment and they began to dance and drink together, the arrest affidavit states. Zuniga allegedly asked the woman to have sex and she refused.

The woman grabbed a knife that was on the side of the bed during the alleged attack and cut Zuniga on the arm. Investigators said the woman asked Zuniga to take her home and he did.

Zuniga told the woman not to call the police “because no one would believe her,” the affidavit states. The woman was concerned for her safety but reported the alleged assault to SAPD.

Zuniga, who was arrested Aug. 6 and released on bond the same day, is currently awaiting indictment in the case.

He was handed an indefinite suspension Oct. 8 and filed a notice of appeal the following day, city records show.

Data obtained by KSAT under public information law showed fired SAPD officers who later appealed were reinstated to their jobs 67.5% of the time from 2010-2019, either by a third-party arbitrator or after the chief reconsidered their termination.

Zuniga worked for SAPD for 18 years.

