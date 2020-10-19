85ºF

Local News

Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 18: Officials report 116 new cases, 1 new death

Backlogged cases and deaths were added to the city’s total counts

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: coronavirus, san antonio, Ron Nirenberg, Nelson Wolff
A truck passes a sign for free COVID-19 testing, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A truck passes a sign for free COVID-19 testing, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metro Health District reported 63,328 total COVID-19 cases and 1,228 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 116 new cases.

The total case count also includes 2,583 backlogged electronic lab reports, ranging from June 13 - Oct. 4, according to Metro Health officials.

One new death was reported today; however, 16 deaths that were backlogged are now added to the total count, ranging from July 8 - September 29, 2020.

As of Friday, the 7-day moving average of cases is 133.

City officials also reported that 190 patients are hospitalized, 83 are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilators. There are 17% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

See the judge’s executive order on bars (click here if you cannot see it):MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: