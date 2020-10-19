Driver crashes SUV into utility pole and West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio driver was taken to an area hospital after they crashed their sport utility vehicle into a utility pole and a West Side home late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. near Monterey Street and South San Joaquin Avenue, not far from West Commerce Street and North General McMullen Drive.

According to police, the driver of the SUV for an unknown reason hit a utility pole just before crashing into a house, pinning one of the residents inside.

A man who lives inside the home said his 77-year-old mother was sleeping on a couch in a corner of the room. A lot of debris fell on her during the crash, but she wasn’t hit by the SUV, he said.

The man said he was upstairs during the crash and could barely walk the stairs because the whole house had shifted.

Neighbors helped take the woman out through a window because the SUV was blocking the entire room.

Police said the driver was taken to University Hospital for their injuries. They are listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the SUV rolled inside the house after hitting the power poles and it also plowed through a fence and a yard next door.

The 77-year-old woman sustained only a scratch under her eye and a slight fracture to the nose.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.