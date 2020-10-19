TxDOT launches new ‘End the streak’ campaign and pedestrian initiative

Deaths involving pedestrians are on the rise in Texas as nearly one in five of all of the state’s traffic deaths are from crashes.

In 2019, the city of San Antonio saw a total of 754 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 72 fatalities and 131 serious injuries. That same year, there were 299 traffic crashes involving bicyclists in the San Antonio area, resulting in six fatalities and 23 serious injuries.

As part of the #endthestreaktx campaign, there is the “Be safe. Drive smart.” as well as The Texas Department of Transportation’s pedestrian and bicycle safety initiative.

Almost half of all pedestrians and cyclists who died last year on Texas streets and highways were between the ages of 21 and 49. Most of which were living in urban areas, and the majority —73% of the pedestrians and 90% of the cyclists—were men. No matter how you choose to travel, TxDOT wants people to know and follow state laws for safe driving, walking and biking.

Drivers should take specific steps to protect pedestrians and bicyclists who are more likely to be killed or seriously injured when involved in a crash with a motor vehicle.

State laws mandate stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks, yielding the right of way to pedestrians and cyclists when turning, and passing cyclists at a safe distance and giving them room to ride. Pedestrians should cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks, obey all traffic and crosswalk signals, and always use sidewalks when available. If there is not a sidewalk, pedestrians should walk on the left side of the street or road, facing oncoming traffic. Like drivers, bicyclists are required to obey all traffic signs and signals, including stopping at red lights and stop signs.

State laws also dictate that those who ride bicycles must use hand signals when turning or stopping, ride with traffic, use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right-hand curb, and when riding at night, make sure their bikes have a white light on the front and a red light or reflector on the back.

As for the end the streak Texas campaign, that is centered around the last deathless day on Texas roadways, November 7, 2000.

#Endthestreaktx asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.