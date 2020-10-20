75ºF

Internet is down at South San Antonio ISD, officials say

SSAISD announced the issue on social media

SAN ANTONIO – South San Antonio Independent School District is currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Officials said Monday via Facebook and Twitter that the internet is down for the district.

“We will keep you posted when this issue has been resolved,” officials said.

KSAT has reached out to the district spokesperson for comment.

