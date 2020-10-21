Investigation into Fort Hood Spec. Vanessa Guillen’s killing concluded that she died ‘in the line of duty,' officials say

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials on Tuesday told the family of Vanessa Guillen, the U.S. Army specialist killed by another soldier in an armory at Fort Hood, that an investigation into her killing concluded she died “in the line of duty.”

Officials announced Guillen’s family is entitled to a wide range of benefits for Guillen’s service to the country. Typically, benefits include compensation to immediately help the family with expenses, a funeral with full military honors, the Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance, and final pay and allowances.

Fort Hood officials said that a line of duty determination is conducted for all soldier deaths.

“This determination establishes that the Guillen family is entitled to a variety of Army benefits for Vanessa’s service to our nation,” Fort Hood officials said in a news release.

Fort Hood officials say they will remain in contact with the Guillen family to keep them informed of additional actions taking place at Fort Hood and what policies are being revised to prevent a similar incident.

