San Antonio-area Walmart Supercenters hosting trick-or-treat drive-thru experience

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-area Walmart Supercenters will host a trick-or-treat drive-thru experience while complying with COVID-19 safety protocols, the company said.

The event is part of more than 140 contact-free events the retailer is hosting during the fall.

Walmart is transforming more than 100 store parking lots across the country, including three in the Alamo City, into “spooky trick-or-treat adventures,” the company said.

“Kids and their parents are invited to dress up – the season’s most popular costumes are available at Walmart – and head to Walmart for these free Halloween events,” the company said in a statement.

Please note that locations may have different times and dates. The participating locations are as follows:

From 1 p.m to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at San Antonio Walmart Supercenter, 1603 Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78213

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at San Antonio Walmart Supercenter, 8030 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78250

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 at San Antonio Walmart Supercenter, 1200 SE Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas, 78214

Related: Looking for Halloween fun that isn’t trick-or-treating? Nextdoor’s Treat Map has a few solutions