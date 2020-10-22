Driver, passenger in vehicle stolen from San Antonio die in crash during pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – Two people in a vehicle that was stolen out of San Antonio died during a crash as they tried to evade authorities, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that around noon Wednesday, a drug interdiction investigator attempted to pull over the vehicle on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at mile marker 672, near Schulenburg.

FCSO said the suspect vehicle pulled over but then sped off. The vehicle then passed an 18-wheeler on the shoulder before the driver lost control.

The car rolled over several times in a grassy median, and the driver and passenger were ejected.

The vehicle came to a halt on a service road, FCSO said, and the two people were found dead.

Their identities have not been released as of Thursday morning. Deputies also did not release further details about the reportedly stolen car.

