San Antonio police officer arrested on DWI charge after driving at 100 mph and swerving, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was speeding at 100 miles per hour and swerving on Loop 410 has been charged with driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.

SAPD officials said Officer Rafael Hernandez III, 26, was arrested around 3 a.m. Thursday after he was pulled over and given a DWI evaluation.

Hernandez, who has worked with SAPD for three years, was seen swerving into the shoulder along the westbound lanes of Northwest Loop 410 and Interstate 10 West, police said.

The officer who pulled Hernandez over “determined that Hernandez was impaired” and placed him under arrest, according to a news release.

Hernandez will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

