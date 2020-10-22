SAPD searching for hit-and-run driver that struck 2 men loading vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a sport utility vehicle that struck two men while they were loading their truck early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the two men, both in their 20s, were loading plumbing equipment into their vehicle outside an apartment complex when a gray SUV traveling at a high rate of speed struck the pair and sped off.

Police said the SUV turned a corner from San Pedro Avenue onto Sahara Drive. When it hit the men, the driver did not stop to render aid or give help of any kind, police said.

Both men were taken to University Hospital by EMS. One man has minor injuries, the other is in critical condition, police said.