Man walking on access road of I-35 struck by van, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man walking on the access road of Interstate 35 was hit by a van early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on the northbound access road near Zarzamora Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a man wearing dark clothing was struck by a van driven by a 65-year-old woman on her way to work.

Police said the woman did not see the man until it was too late. The van scooped the man up and carried him about 50 yards before he rolled off when she hit the brakes, police said.

The unidentified man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the woman is not facing any charges. She was not drinking and remained at the scene until officers arrived, police said.