Deputies find woman, 39, dead in far West Bexar County home

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead at a home on the far West Side Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible dead person around 4 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Oakwood Way.

Officials with BCSO said when deputies arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman dead.

Her husband was detained as a precaution in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

The woman’s cause of death and name have not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

