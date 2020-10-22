74ºF

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck near Medical Center, police say

Crash occurred in 9100 block of Huebner Rd., near Golden Quail St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Image of MVPED on Huebner Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man trying to cross a Northwest Side street was hit by a pickup truck early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred in the 9100 block of Huebner Road at the intersection of Golden Quail Road, not far from the Medical Center and Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a pickup truck that was going westbound.

Police said the injured man was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The female driver of the pickup truck did stop to render aid and was not hurt. No charges are expected to be filed.

Two other vehicles crashed into the pickup truck following the initial collision, but neither driver was injured, police said.

