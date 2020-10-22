Series of crashes involving pedestrians keeps San Antonio accident investigators busy

SAN ANTONIO – Accident investigators with the San Antonio Police Department have had a busy 12 hour period, investigating at least four different crashes involving pedestrians who they say walked into traffic.

They answered their first call shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of W. Commerce.

Police said a man who was not in a crosswalk attempted to cross the street and was hit by an SUV. He died later at a hospital.

Within minutes of that crash, a 51-year-old man also was killed after he stepped out into traffic, attempting to cross the street at Culebra Road and Zarzamora Street.

A driver in a sedan was unable to stop and hit him, police said.

Less than 12 hours later, investigators were at the scenes of two other crashes involving pedestrians.

They say a man who also was crossing the street in the middle of Huebner Road near Golden Quail shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday was struck by a pickup.

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck near Medical Center, police say

Police say he was stable as he left for a hospital in an ambulance.

Yet another man suffered critical injuries in a crash on the city’s South Side around the same time.

In that case, police say he was walking on the access road near Interstate 35 and Zarzamora when a van hit him.

Officers say the man was wearing dark clothing, walking down an access road in the dark.

All of the drivers appeared to escape any serious injuries.

Police also declined to pursue any charges against any of them.

In each case, they said, the drivers did not appear to be at fault and did stop to render did.