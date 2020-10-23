Medical examiner working to identify motorcyclist who crashed into home

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to positively identify a man who died after crashing his motorcycle into a home on the far Northeast side.

A staff member says so far, they have tentatively identified him as a 43-year-old man.

The crash happened late Thursday night, moments before midnight, in the 16600 block of Dolente Road.

A preliminary police report said it appears the biker was speeding down another street that dead-ended at Dolente and failed to make a turn.

He crashed right through the front door of a home, opening up a big hole in front of it.

A man who lives there told KSAT 12 News off-camera that he and his wife were asleep when he heard what he thought was his hot water heater or air conditioner exploding.

Instead, they found the gravely injured motorcyclist inside their home.

Officers at the scene said after plowing through the front door, the motorcycle tore through the wall of a closet and ended up in the kitchen area.

They found the man, still on the bike, dead from his injuries, the report said.

Hours after the crash, the home still showed signs of what happened.

There was a big piece of plywood where the front door used to be, as well as tire marks and broken furniture on the front lawn.

The homeowner, who said he spent the night with family, returned home Friday morning to make repairs.