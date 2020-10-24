Are you worried about buying presents this year? Check out these stores with layaway options

Many Americans are still struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic and as the holiday season approaches, some might be worried about buying presents. But, there’s still time to put things on layaway.

If you don’t know what layaway is, it’s where you find an item you want, put it on hold with a fee and and pay it off, interest-free, within a designated time.

If you’re having a harder time than normal this year, check out these deals.

Baby Depot, part of the Burlington Coat Factory, is offering layaway in store for a service fee of $10 and a down payment of 20% after 14 days.

If you’re into home goods, Big Lots has a ton to offer.

Instead of having to wait to take your items home, you can take advantage of the store’s “progressive leasing” program.

If you go this route, you can take large items such as furniture, mattresses, grills home immediately and pay over the course of an agreed-on leasing period.

You’ll need to register for an account to participate, and payments are automatically withdrawn from your bank account.

When it comes to shopping for a gamer, just know that you don’t have to stick to department stores.

Gamestop offers layaway on select items, like video game hardware and/or accessories with a down payment.

You can also trade in games and put the money toward your payment.

Finally, Walmart is holding items until Dec. 14. There, you can chose everything from electronics to jewelry.

You are required to make a down payment of $10 or 10%, whichever is greater.

The only catch is, your basket total has to be at least $50.

Something else to keep in mind when you’re ready to put things on hold is cancellation fees.

Make sure you read all the fine print before signing a contract so you’re not caught off guard later on.

