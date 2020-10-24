Ghostflix and chill? Here are a few ways San Antonians will be spending Halloween night this year

SAN ANOTNIO – River City Ghosts, a local spooky tour group, is offering community members a few different ways to celebrate Halloween night, including ghost tours at home.

Without viewers ever having to see what stage the moon is on Halloween night, the tour group is offering both live-streamed and pre-recorded ghost tours of Downtown San Antonio.

Available across the county, guests can type questions and hear answers from guides who lead the in-person tours or experience past ghost tours in the city of their choice on-demand.

Tours start at $13 for on-demand tours and $15 for live-streamed tours.

Click here for more information.

Host a ghost

During the holiday season, many people open their homes to family and friends, but what about ghosts?

In this “Elf on the Shelf” type tradition, you can ward off spirits and other things that may go bump in the night with Lily, a haunted doll that is “surprisingly effective at both warding off ghosts and scaring your friends,” according to River City Ghosts.

For Lily’s story and more information on how to pre-order yours, click here.

Ghost tour on your phone

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour company shut down in-person tours.

Utilizing the iTourMobile App, available on IOS and Android devices, you can turn your phone into a tour guide.

Enjoy a self-guided tour through haunted locations for a spine-tingling time full of spooky images and creepy facts.

For more information, click here.

Spooky Alexa?

The company has launched the first voice app to tell ghost stories on Alexa or Google Assistant devices.

The app delivers over 100 voice actor-narrated ghost stories from over 20 cities.

To use the app, simply say these magic words:

“Hey, Alexa, open Ghost Adventures" or “Hey, Google, talk to Ghost Adventures.”

Related: San Antonio-area Walmart Supercenters hosting trick-or-treat drive-thru experience