Ways new parents can ask for help when in need of a lending hand

Doing everything on your own can be overwhelming and lead to a burn out if you’re not careful.

To help new parents catch a break, check out these strategies for asking friends and loved ones for help.

“You should write down what you need help with and keep it handy,” said clinical psychologist, Dr. Anna Nicholaides.

Nicholaides says “When people visit, they often want to hold the baby for you...but what you may really need is for them to make you a sandwich or put in a load of laundry to wash.”

If you don’t have family or friends to lean on, experiment with supportive online platforms. There’s tons of apps and websites intended to take some weight off parents' shoulders. Consider letting one of them digitize your baby-related needs.

Lastly, it’s important to take care of your mental health. We understand that some things are meant to be private.

Lactation consultants, pediatricians, and family therapists exist for a reason... so be sure to take advantage of any and all resources available to you.

In all, just know that you don’t have to do everything on your own.

Within time, you’ll have no shame in speaking up for what you need.

