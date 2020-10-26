Reinspection ordered for Northwest Side meat market storing food on freezer floor

SAN ANTONIO – A meat market on the city’s Northwest Side was ordered to go through a reinspection late last month after racking up a long list of violations related to cleanliness.

Culebra Meat Market, located in the 7600 block of Tezel Road, received a score of 76 after it was cited for storing food on its freezer floor and after outlets in its back preparation area were found without covers on them.

The establishment was also told to clean food contact surfaces and its freezer.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Chick-fil-A, 27 NE Loop 410, 100

Smokey Mo’s BBQ, 20210 Stone Oak Pkwy., 100

Golden Star Cafe, 821 W. Commerce St., 99

Curve Drive Inn, 4379 SE Military Dr., 98

MOD Pizza, 8211 State Hwy. 151, 98

Shake Shack, 7427 San Pedro Ave., 98

Beijing Express, 2920 Nogalitos St., 96

Taqueria Rivera, 1746 W. Poplar St., 96

Capo’s Pizzeria, 4263 NW Loop 410, 95

Los Laureles Cafe, 1918 West Ave., 95

Nicha’s, 5059 NW Loop 410, 95

Mexico Lindo, 555 E. Basse, 95

Rookies Too, 9200 Broadway, 93

Little Woodrow’s, 2535 Babcock Rd., 90

Alamo Biscuit Company, 9630 Huebner Rd., 89

Mi Sierra Jalisco, 1962 Bandera Rd., 89

J. Anthony’s Seafood Cafe, 7210 NW Loop 410, 85

Taqueria La Tapatia, 2320 Babcock Rd., 82

Culebra Meat Market, 7605 Tezel Rd., 76

Las Minas Cafe, 3811 Blanco Rd., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.