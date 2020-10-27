43ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Obama stumps for Biden at drive-in rally in Orlando

Rally to begin at 11 a.m.

Tags: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Vote 2020, Elections, Politics
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/ Matt Slocum)
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/ Matt Slocum) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket in Florida on Tuesday.

Obama is slated to speak at a drive-in rally in Orlando at 11 a.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Obama spoke at a drive-in rally in Miami on Saturday.

With one week until Election Day, Biden will speak in Georgia twice on Tuesday as President Donald Trump makes stops in Nebraska, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Read more:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.