WATCH LIVE: Obama stumps for Biden at drive-in rally in Orlando

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket in Florida on Tuesday.
Obama is slated to speak at a drive-in rally in Orlando at 11 a.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Obama spoke at a drive-in rally in Miami on Saturday.
With one week until Election Day, Biden will speak in Georgia twice on Tuesday as President Donald Trump makes stops in Nebraska, Michigan and Wisconsin.