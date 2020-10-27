Watch the full trailer for ‘Selena: The Series’ coming to Netflix in December

In the words of the Queen of Tejano herself -- “we never thought we’d get this far but we’re here.”

Netflix officially dropped the full “Selena: The Series” trailer on Monday and fans are excited.

The series will air Dec. 4 on the streaming platform and actress Christian Serratos plays Selena Quintanilla Perez whose life was tragically cut short on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Selena, just 23-years-old, was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, the founder of the Selena fan club. Saldivar is currently serving a life sentence for murder at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville.

Selena was born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, near Houston, and became the first Latino singer to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

According to Netflix, “'Selena: The Series' explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.”

The comments on the YouTube trailer were overwhelmingly positive. The only gripe? Some people are wondering what’s going on with the hair of the actor who plays Chris Perez.

