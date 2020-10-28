Texas woman charged after being found with 70+ forms of stolen identity

WIMBERLEY, Texas – A suspicious vehicle call led to multiple charges for an Austin woman who was found sleeping around 4 a.m. inside a stolen vehicle in Wimberley Square on Oct. 15.

Dionne Episcopo, 38, has been charged with fraudulent use of identifying information, forgery of a financial instrument, tampering with a government record, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Episcopo was found with numerous items fitting the description of items that had been stolen the night before in the Wimberley area.

After she was taken to Hays County Jail, deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and discovered more than 70 forms of identification including W-2s, driver’s licenses, social security cards and passports belonging to numerous different victims.

Deputies also found narcotics and forged checks inside the vehicle which had been reported stolen out of Austin.

