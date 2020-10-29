April the Giraffe’s calf, Azizi, dies unexpectedly at East Texas Zoo

TEXAS – April the Giraffe’s most recent calf, Azizi, has unexpectedly passed away, according to the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park.

The zoo made an announcement on social media Wednesday, saying the calf died Tuesday after having received treatment for a parasitic issue. Azizi was just a year-and-a-half old.

The East Texas Zoo and Gator Park is mourning the loss of a cherished member of our family, Azizi the Giraffe, who... Posted by East Texas Zoo and Gator Park on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Zoo officials said in a statement that Azizi’s passing was “entirely unexpected and unpreventable."

“The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement. However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination,” Zoo officials said. “Post-mortem review revealed a twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery, which was ultimately the cause of his death. Azizi will be remembered fondly and deeply missed. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”

Another young giraffe named Loki still resides at the zoo.

Azizi’s mom, April the Giraffe resides at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. April gained international fame in 2017 as millions of people watched a livestream from the park in anticipation of watching her give birth to a calf named Tajiri.

To learn more about the East Texas Zoo, visit its website here.

RELATED: ‘On a Stick!’ festival at San Antonio Zoo will celebrate all the festivals you missed in 2020