Driver pinned inside car during crash with minivan, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews had to help remove a man who became pinned inside his vehicle during a crash on the city’s Northeast Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Judson Road and Independence Avenue, not far from Interstate 35.

According to police, a red sedan and a minivan collided after one of the vehicles went over a lane line.

Police said the male driver of the sedan was pinned inside his vehicle and was rescued by firefighters. He was taken to University Hospital with injuries to his leg and face, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The driver of the minivan and three children were not injured.