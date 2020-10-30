WATCH: Bexar County Elections Department gives final early voting update

SAN ANTONIO – On the final day of early voting, the Bexar County Elections Department will give an update on the county’s numbers during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

The news conference is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Bexar County voters have until 10 p.m. to cast a ballot during early voting.

More than 637,000 people have voted at the county’s 48 early voting sites so far. That’s compared to 436,731 votes received during all of early voting in 2016, which had 12 days of early voting like previous election cycles.

Texas had 17 days of early voting this year due to a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott to allow a longer voting period because of the pandemic.

